80-year-old deli clerk shot in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn —An 80-year-old clerk at a Brooklyn deli was shot in the chest Tuesday night.

He was at 797 Deli on Stanley Avenue when he was shot around 6:30 p.m., police officials said. The man was rushed to Brookdale hospital in critical condition.

No identifying information was immediately available. Police have not yet made any arrests.

The culprit is believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and tan boots.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.