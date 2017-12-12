4 Syracuse churches to serve as immigration sanctuaries

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Four churches in central New York have declared themselves sanctuaries to help immigrants facing deportation.

The Post-Standard reports the All Saints Roman Catholic Church, St. Lucy’s Roman Catholic Church, University United Methodist Church and Plymouth Congregational Church have formed a coalition in Syracuse.

All Saints says it will provide shelter while the other three churches will help with material and spiritual support.

The Rev. Fred Daley, of All Saints, says the group has been called by faith to “do justice.” According to Church World Service, about 800 U.S. churches have declared themselves sanctuaries.

Mayor Stephanie Miner reaffirmed Syracuse’s commitment as a sanctuary city earlier this year.