Viral video of bullied child raises cash and questions

TENNESSEE — It’s being described as heart-breaking and hard-to-watch.

A video showing a tearful Keaton Jones trying to make sense of why he is bullied at his Tennessee middle school has garnered international attention.

“What do they say to you?” the child is asked by his mother.

He responds, “They make fun of my nose, they say I’m ugly, they say I have no friends.”

The video was shot and posted on Facebook by the boy’s mother Kimberly Jones on Friday after she picked him up from school because he was afraid to go to lunch.

On the video, which she said was recorded at his request, Keaton made a gut-wrenching plea to viewers.

“It’s not ok,” he said. “People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it – It’s not their fault.”

In less than 48 hours, the video clocked in over 20 million views.

His plight was now-viral and his message resonating with countless people including a slew of sports stars and celebrities, all in his corner.

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

As messages of love and support made their way to the young boy, many questions began to surface around his mother Kimberly Jones.

Late Sunday, her Facebook account was reportedly set to private after someone dug up some of her old racially-charged Facebook posts, one that featured her family standing by a confederate flag.

Soon after, a GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family, was shut down and no longer accepting donations which had totaled close to $60,000.

While many agree the video addresses a big issue facing children every day, many questions still remain Monday.

An Instagram account said to be belonging to Keaton Jones, issued an apology on behalf of his mother, for the things she said about other races.

PIX11 sent a message to the account requesting an interview. We received no response.

The Instagram account has since been deleted.