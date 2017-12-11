Video shows moment bomb went off in subway walkway near Times Square

MANHATTAN — The video aboves shows the moment a low-tech pipe bomb exploded underground near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square during the height of the Monday morning rush hour.

The device went off about 7:20 a.m. in a below-ground walkway that connects the Times Square shuttle and the Nos., 1, 2 and 3 lines.

Three people who were near the blast suffered minor injuries and took themselves to the hospital, FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said. They had ringing in their ears and headaches, injuries consistent with being in the area of an explosion.

Police have identified the suspected bomber as Akayed Ullah, 27, of Brooklyn. He’s in custody at the hospital where he’s being treated for burns and wounds to his body consistent with an explosive device.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident an “attempted terrorist attack.”