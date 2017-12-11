Victim in subway bombing ‘very, very scared,’ brother says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A Queens woman on her way to work when an explosion went off in the subway tunnel beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal is “very, very scared” but is expected to be OK, her brother told PIX11 News.

Alfonso Chavez said his 45-year-old sister lives in Corona and was traveling to work when a man allegedly set off a pipe bomb. He said she was walking in the subway tunnel near the No. 7 train at Times Square at the time of the blast.

Chavez said he wasn’t sure of the extent of his sister’s injuries, but officials said that all three victims who took themselves to the hospital have non-life threatening wounds consistent with being near an explosion, like ringing in their ears and headaches.

The 7:20 a.m. explosion has been deemed an "attempted terrorist attack," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Four people, including the suspected bomber, were injured when the "low-tech" device trapped to the attacker's body was detonated.

Anyone with information about the suspected bomber or the attack is urged to call the terror hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.