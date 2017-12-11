Trump sexual harassment accusers call on Congress to launch official investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three women accusing President Donald Trump of sexual harassment or assault spoke out Monday morning in Manhattan.

They demanded action from Capitol Hill.

“They've investigated other Congress members, so I think it only stands fair that he be investigated as well,” said Samantha Holvey. Holvey was a contestant in the 2006 Miss USA pageant and said President Trump personally looked over her and the other contestants.

Monday she joined other accusers in calling for Congress to launch an official investigation.

“It’s incumbent on our Congressional representatives to see this through," Sonia Ossorio, president of the NY chapter of the National Organization for Women said. "Donald Trump is not, cannot have immunity in this issue of sexual harassment.”

She was backed by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

“President Trump should resign. These allegations are credible, they are numerous," Gillibrand said. "I heard these women’s testimony and many of them are heartbreaking.”

The White House has denied all of the accusations.

"The President has addressed these accusations directly and denied all of these allegations," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.