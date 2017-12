JAMAICA, Queens — A man was fatally stabbed in the Jamaica section of Queens Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 10:47 p.m. of a man stabbed in front of 188-30 Jordan Avenue. Cops said the victim, 29, was found with stab wounds to his left forearm, right hand and left leg.

The victim was transported to Queens General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.