Man faces life in prison after murder at New Jersey chicken restaurant

NEWARK, NJ — A New Jersey man faces life in prison following a Monday guilty conviction for a murder at a New Jersey chicken restaurant, prosecutors said.

Durrell Hearn, 26, fatally shot Tykwan Crenshaw, 20, while robbing Royal Chicken Restaurant in Newark on Jan. 8, 2015, officials from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was also convicted of robbing people.

Hearn , who has three prior drug convictions and five open robbery cases, had a lookout. Leon Trent, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery charges. He faces 10 years in prison during his Jan. 8 sentencing.

Sentencing for Hearn is scheduled for Feb. 5. His trial lasted just one week.

“We are pleased the jury returned a just verdict in this tragic case. Hopefully, the resolution of the case will provide the Crenshaw family with a degree of closure,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Carlo Fioranelli.