Man sought for attacking women in Morningside Heights: police

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police on Monday are seeking a man in connection to two attacks on women five blocks apart in Morningside Heights.

The first attack occurred on Thursday, Nov. 23 around 9 p.m. inside a residential building near the intersection of West 111 Street and Riverside Drive, according to police.

The man followed a woman into her building, placed her in a rear chokehold, slammed her against the wall and told her he was going to cut her, police said. The man fled west on West 111 Street with the victim's empty keychain when another resident of the building entered the hallway.

The victim, 60, had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The second attack took place on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at about 2 a.m. inside of a residential building near West 116 Street and Riverside Drive, police said.

The man followed a woman, 20, into her building, grabbed her from behind, placed a napkin over her mouth and told her not to scream, according to police. The victim struggled and both of them fell to the floor. Once they fell, the victim was able to free herself from the man's hold, police said.

He fled west on West 116 Street toward Riverside Drive.

The man is believed to be in his 40s. In the first attack, he was seen wearing a blue or green jacket, a knit cap, blue jeans and white sneakers.

In the second incident, he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black knit cap, black jeans and white sneakers.

