Howard gets drug users’ cover taken down

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Finally! Residents of the area of 13th St. between 1st and 2nd Avenues have their street back.

For months scaffolding stood there in front of the huge Verizon building. It was still up even though the work was completed back in March. And it provided cover for the homeless, drug users and dealers.

Residents complained to Verizon. They say they were told it’s a matter for the city. So, I called the Department of Buildings. They told me it’s up to the private company that handles the scaffolding. So, I called Skyline Scaffolding. And bingo! Last Friday they were on the scene doing the job.

Let’s hope the block stays drug user free now that they can’t hide there.