Here’s what commuters can expect Tuesday after the subway attack

Six million people ride the subway every day and a quarter million ride buses daily into the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

In the wake of Monday's attack in the subway tunnels under Port Authority, those commuters are being called upon by city officials who want them to be alert.

"There’s six million people that ride the train every day. It’s going to take everybody to have their eyes open, pay attention to what’s going on," said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. "If you see something that makes you uncomfortable, make that phone call or talk to a cop. Give us a chance to investigate."

Commuters can expect heightened security during their Tuesday commutes. Officials want to reassure riders that subways are safe.

Mayor Bill de Blasio rode the subway Monday afternoon.

"New Yorkers won't be deterred," his spokesperson explained.

The latest transit information will be posted on Twitter on NYCT Subway, NJTransit, PANYNJ, PABusTerminal, and PATHTrain/PATHAlerts as they become available.