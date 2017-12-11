Fatal fire in New Jersey: one dead

ELIZABETH, N.J. — One man is dead after a fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey Monday, officials said.

Fire officers responded to a three alarm fire in three adjacent homes at about 1:09 a.m. The fire was primarily located at 629 Marshall Street. Officers arrived to find heavy fire on the first and second floor of the building and received reports of a possible trapped occupant.

Officers’ first attempt at a primary search was driven back by heat and fire.

After the fire was knocked down, searches found a 90-year-old man deceased.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.