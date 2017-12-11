Port Authority explosion: Subways, buses, NJ Transit, and PATH all affected

A pipe bomb explosion at the Port Authority subway station has affected several subway lines, bus routes, and NJ Transit lines Monday.

The explosion occurred at West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue in the tunnel of the A/C/E line, sources said. The Port Authority Bus Terminal has been reopened.

No cars are allowed to exit FDR Drive from 59th to 42nd Street. 45th to 40th Street and 7th to 9th Ave remains closed. One lane is closed in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel. There are 90 minute to 2 hour delays in the Lincoln Tunnel.

The following subway changes are confirmed by the MTA:

1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R, and W subway trains are bypassing Times Sq-42 St in both directions.

There is no S subway shuttle service in either direction.

A, C, and E trains are bypassing 42 St/Port Authority-Bus Terminal in both directions.

The A and C trains are making stops on the D line between W 4 St-Washington Sq and 59 St-Columbus Circle in both directions.

E trains are stopping along the F Subway line between Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av and W 4 St-Washington Sq in both directions.

There is no B train service between Bedford Park Blvd and Brighton Beach in both directions.

There is no L train service between 8 Av and 6 Av in both directions.

M trains are not running between Delancey-Essex St and Forest Hills-71 Av.

Some northbound D trains end at Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

The following bus changes are confirmed by the MTA:

BXM1, BXM2, BXM3, BXM4, BXM6, BXM7, BXM8, BXM9, BXM10, BXM11, and BXM18 buses are running with delays in both directions.

NJ Transit lines are affected in the following ways:

NJ Transit bus tickets and passes will be cross-honored on N.J. Transit Rail service, Light Rail, PATH and Ferry service.

Bus service to and from New York Port Authority will divert to Secaucus and Newark Penn for the rail to New York.

Some NJ Transit bus passengers are being dropped off at the last stop on several lines in Hoboken and Union City.

All Hoboken customers on route no 126 will be taken to Hoboken Terminal for service on PATH and Ferry service.

The XBL (Exclusive Bus Lane) is now closed.

The latest will be posted on Twitter on NYCT Subway, NJTransit, PANYNJ, PABusTerminal, and PATHTrain/PATHAlerts as they become available.