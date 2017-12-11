Port Authority explosion: 4 hurt, suspected bomber in custody

MANHATTAN — At least four people are hurt and a suspected bomber is in custody after a possible pipe bomb exploded below the Port Authority Bus Terminal, creating “a lot of chaos” as commuters fled from the usually bustling transit hub at the height of the Monday morning commute.

The explosion occurred about 7:30 a.m. near West 42th Street and Eighth Avenue, police said.

All four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, FDNY said.

The A, C and E subway lines have been evacuated, and trains are bypassing the Times Square and Port Authority stops. The Port Authority Bus Terminal was temporarily closed because of the incident.

Click here for up-to-date details on train delays

Details about the man in custody are scarce. Law enforcement sources tell PIX11 he’s in his 20s and lives in Brooklyn. Sources described him as “having wires coming out of him.”

Police have confirmed that the man has been injured, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at the scene and Mayor Bill de Blasio is on his way, their offices tweeted.

A witness said he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus at about 7:45 a.m.

“From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I’m just guessing,” Francisco Ramirez told CNN. “It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere.”

Ramirez said he distinctly heard the blasts although he was wearing headphones.

“It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos, but I didn’t see any injuries.”

Police confirm pipe bombing at port authority near subway. Suspected bomber in custody. Two hurt including suspect. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/0Ueysy3Vov — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) December 11, 2017

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Police Activity: expect traffic/transit delays and emergency personnel near W 42nd St btwn 8th & 9th Ave. Consider alt routes. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) December 11, 2017