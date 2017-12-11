Commuters survive attempted terror attack at NYC’s Port Authority

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Three people who were on their way to work this morning were hurt after a pipe bomb explosion at NYC’s Port Authority, according to the FDNY.

“She saw the smoke, then saw a few people on the floor. She was scared , really scared,” said Alfonso Chavez, of his 45-year old sister, Veronica.

Chavez describes what his sister went through after authorities say a pipe bomb that was strapped onto 27-year old Akayed Ullah went off in a subway tunnel at Port Authority.

She called him her brother right away.

“When she called me, she was crying,” he said outside of Mt. Sinai West Hospital, where she was treated.

He told PIX11 she lives in Queens and was heading to her job in Midtown, where she works at a factory. Instead of working, she spent the day at the hospital, getting treated for minor injuries, and talking to detectives.

Chavez rushed to be by her side, saying he’s thankful she’s alive and survived the attempted terror attack.

“She’s just crying. She wants to forget everything that happened, but it’s really difficult,” he said.

All three people injured are home from the hospital, recovering.