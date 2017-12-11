Commuter train service resumes after freight train derails

UNION, N.J. — Trains are running again on New Jersey Transit’s Raritan Valley Line after a freight train derailment disrupted service over the weekend.

NJ Transit says Raritan Valley riders could face delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions on Monday because of ongoing repairs.

Workers over the weekend removed the cars of a 141-car freight train operated by CSX Transportation that derailed on its way to Selkirk, New York, in Union Township on Friday afternoon.

No one was injured.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

