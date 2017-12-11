Bartender stabbed, men run over by van in violent Queens bar fight

JAMAICA, Queens — One man was stabbed and two were hit by a van in a violent bar fight in Queens Monday, the NYPD said.

A fight between four men broke out in a bar at 170-13 Jamaica Avenue early Monday morning and the bartender was stabbed while trying to break it up, police said.

Officials said when the four men attempt to flee, the bar owner chased them in a van, mounted the sidewalk, and struck two of them.

All four men and the bar owner are under arrest, police said.

The bartender, 24, was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is expected to survive.