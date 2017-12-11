Akayed Ullah: What we know about suspected subway bomber

MANHATTAN — Police have revealed new information about a 27-year-old man who allegedly strapped a pipe bomb to himself in an attempted terror attack in a subway tunnel beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal during the height of the Monday morning commute.

Akayed Ullah is in custody at the hospital, according to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. He suffered burns and wounds to his body. Sources told PIX11 News that Ullah lives in Brooklyn.

He allegedly used Velcro and zip ties to strap an “improvised low-tech explosion device to his body,” according to O’Neill and John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counter-terrorism.

The device went off about 7:20 a.m. in a below-ground walkway that connects the Times Square shuttle and the Nos., 1, 2 and 3 lines.

Three people who were near the blast suffered minor injuries and took themselves to the hospital, FDNY Commissioner Dan Nigro said. They had ringing in their ears and headaches, injuries consistent with being in the area of an explosion.

When asked if the suspect claimed to be connected with ISIS, the commissioner said he “made statements” but would not confirm whether the bombing is linked to the terror group.

Investigators believe Ullah acted alone. At this time, there’s no indication of other, similar incidents and there are no credible or specific threats against New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The mayor said the attack was meant to “undermine” what New York City stands for.

“The choice of New York is always for a reason because we are a beacon to the world and we actually show that a society of many faiths and many backgrounds can work and we show that democracy can work,” he said.

Anyone with information about the suspected bomber or the attack is urged to call the terror hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.