Woman killed in fatal car accident on Long Island

BETHPAGE, L.I. — A woman was killed after a fatal car accident on Long Island Saturday evening.

Officials were called about a vehicular accident involving a pedestrian in Bethpage around 5:07 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 66-year-old woman with serious injuries.

Detectives said the woman was trying to cross the southbound Hempstead Turnpike near Emerson Avenue when she was struck by a 2008 Hyundai Sonata. She was then struck by a 2008 Honda CRV, detectives said. The woman was pronounced dead by a Levittown/Wantagh Fire Department AMT.

The two drivers, 39 and 24, remained at the scene.

Drivers were cautioned to stay indoors during the snowfall Saturday, and were to only drive if necessary. If driving was necessary, they were advised to drive with caution. Both vehicles involved were brake and safety tested following the incident.