ASTORIA— A woman was found floating in the water at Astoria Park Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call around 11:13 a.m. about a person in the water.

When they arrived, officers found a woman unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, she was fully clothed and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.