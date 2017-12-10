Video surveillance shows man snatching money out of cashier’s hand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island — A man got away with $21 after snatching the money from a cashier in Staten Island, and now police are on the search for him.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28 around 7 p.m. inside a delicatessen on Simonson Avenue when police said the man entered the location.

As the female cashier was tending to a customer’s purchase, video surveillance shows the man approach the register and snatched $21 from the 37-year-old cashier’s hand and ran away.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).