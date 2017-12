STATEN ISLAND — Two children were hospitalized after they fell out of a third floor window in Staten Island Saturday.

Police were called to an apartment building along Seaver Avenue about two children injured. Officers said a 6-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy fell out of a third floor window.

They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are unsure as to what took place to cause the two children to fall.