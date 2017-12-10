Teen went on driving rampage, stole two cars and injured jogger: police

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old went on a driving rampage in Brooklyn, injuring a jogger and stole two cars Thursday morning, police said.

Michael Gitelis began the his driving spree around 5 a.m. along East Drive and West Drive in Prospect Park, when he struck a 51-year-old woman on the bicycle path, leaving her seriously injured before driving off, police confirmed to PIX11 news.

More than two hours later, officials said Gitelis stole a 2016 Honda CRV along E. 23rd Street near Avenue J in Midwood.

Police spotted Gitelis and tried to pull him over. Instead, he rammed into a police cruiser and struck a parked car before fleeing on foot, cops said.

Moments later, police received another call about a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry. The owner of the car said she left her phone in the car, which police tracked. Officers found Gitelis and took him into custody.

Gitelis faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a serious injury, robbery, third-degree grand larceny, two counts of reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.