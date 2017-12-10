Schumer urges DOT to require airlines to disclose bag fees

NEW YORK — As millions are planning their holiday travels, they often try to save money in any way possible, including budgeting for airline fees.

However, under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s new stance, air travelers who buy their plane tickets for Christmas, could arrive at the airport and be met with huge bag fees.

The USDOT scrapped an Obama-era proposal that would require airlines to disclose the prices of checked bag fees when someone purchases an airplane ticket. Senator Schumer is calling on the department to reverse the course on its recent decision to let go of the rule.

During a press conference Sunday, Schumer will warn people that scrapping the proposed rule to disclose airline bag fees upfront could send the cost of checked bags even higher than they already are and that under this new plan, airlines could collect even more money by actually raising baggage fees.

Schumer hopes to restore the commonsense passenger protection plan, while shedding light on the USDOT, and how they don’t benefit air travelers. He says that the USDOT’s last-minute “Christmas gift” to airlines hurts consumers, making it harder for them to fly.