FLATLANDS, Brooklyn ­—A person was taken into custody after shots were fired in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officials are investigating the incident that occurred near 5304 Avenue L in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn.

No one had been shot, according to police, and a firearm has been recovered.

Heavier police presence is expected in the area.

Due to a police investigation involving shots fired near 5304 Avenue L in the confines of the @NYPD63Pct #Brooklyn, expect police in the area. No one has been shot, one person is in custody and a firearm has been recovered. All information is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/xUEOy8Kfvo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 10, 2017

