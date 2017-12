MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx — An off-duty officer was attacked and robbed during an altercation early Sunday in the Bronx.

The 25-year-old officer was on Carter Avenue near E.175th Street in Mount Hope around 3:40 a.m. when a he was attacked, police said. During the attack, the assailants took the officer’s gun before running away.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for the group and the officer’s weapon.