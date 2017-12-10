Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with children in the car: police

OLD WESTBURY, L.I. — A man was taken into custody and faces multiple charges after he was found to be driving while intoxicated with children in the car on Long Island.

Officers pulled over 50-year-old Rudit Santos along Old Country Road in Old Westbury after he failed to signal at a left turn.

During the traffic stop, the officer found Santos intoxicated with his son and nephew, both five, in the rear seats of the car, police said.

The children were taken to a relative and Santos was arrested.

He faces several charges including two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, children under 16, under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts, of operating a vehicle without restraints, and failure to signal.