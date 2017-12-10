First snowfall of the season leaves 2 to 6 inches in New York area, drivers urged to travel with caution

NEW YORK — The first snowfall of the season has tapered off as roads are being cleared and many are digging snow out of their driveways, but it has also left slick roads and streets across the New York region, with cities calling on drivers to travel with caution.

Saturday’s snow left between 2 to 7 inches within the tri-state area, the highest total in the New York City area was recorded at about 4.6 inches in Central Park and LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Connecticut got hit the hardest, with nearly 7 inches in some areas.

Sanitation crews continued working through the night to clear out streets.

DSNY evening update: Our salt spreaders continue to work throughout the city, and will continue work through the night to address city streets. Drive carefully, if you must drive at all. — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) December 10, 2017

As cold temperatures continue through the day, with lows near the freezing point, melting snow may refreeze, causing icy paths.

During the snow, Con Edison outages were reported throughout the five boroughs. About 814 customers were out of service Saturday, with most restored by Sunday morning, according to Con Edison. About 87 customers are still out of service.