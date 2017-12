EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn – A 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was struck and dragged by a train in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the boy slipped between the platform and the train at New York Avenue in East New York at the Atlantic L train station around 2:36 p.m.

He was dragged a few car lengths before he was pulled up by his father, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his leg.