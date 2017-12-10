2-month-old baby found dead in Bronx home: police

THROGS NECK, The Bronx – A 2-month-old baby girl was found dead inside her Bronx home Saturday morning, police said.

At around 5:30 a.m., police responded to a call about an unconscious aided child inside a home along Quincy Avenue.

When they arrived, police found 2-month-old Ariel Gonzalez unconscious and unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police sources, Gonzalez was sleeping with one of her parents, who happened to roll over on the baby.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of the death.