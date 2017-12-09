Suffolk to get hit hardest by snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island — With 17 thousand tons of salt on hand, Suffolk County is prepared for the first snow fall of the season.

County Executive Steve Bellone says it's been a while since motorists have driven in snowy, icy conditions.

"One of the things that always concerns me at the start of the winter season, is the lack of memory people seem to have when it comes to driving on these roads in these snowy conditions," Bellone said.

Central and Western Suffolk County are expected to take the brunt of the storm with 5 to 7 inches of snow expected. At an early morning news conference, Bellone urged people who needed supplies to get out early before the roads got bad.

It seems they were listening. The Costco in Commack was buzzing. Snow shovels were going for 19 dollars. Next door at Lowes snow blowers were displayed outside the entrance.

"Its a big driveway I don't want to shovel anymore," Paul said as he and a Lowes employee loaded a Toro blower into his truck.

Clinging to tree branches the snow looks pretty. And while some see a winter wonderland of white, plow operators are seeing green.

"It's not my primary business but I like to help people. I drive around the clear out their driveways," plow operator Scott said.

With a later than anticipated start and temperatures hovering above freezing, most roadways were in good shape this morning.

But right around noon in Hauppauge, the mercury dropped to 32 degrees and secondary roads were slushy and slippery.

Suffolk County Chief of Department Stuart Cameron urged motorists to use caution.

"I encourage you to slow down and leave additional room between the cars around you so you can be safe."