Strip club from ‘The Sopranos’ loses liquor license

LODI, N.J. — The New Jersey strip club that served as the fictional “Bada Bing” in the HBO series “The Sopranos” has been ordered to surrender its liquor license and stop providing live entertainment, the New Jersey Attorney General and the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) announced Thursday.

Satin Dolls and their owners, the Cardinalle family, have been the subject of investigation and legal proceedings for over six years.

One family member, Anthony Cardinalle, pled guilty in 1995 to federal income tax evasion and was indicted by the federal government in 2013 for participating in a conspiracy by the Genovese crime family related to the waste-disposal industry in New Jersey and New York. He also pled guilty in 2013 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit extortion. He was criminally disqualified from maintaining involvement with club operations yet continued to run the business, according to the DABC.

Furthermore, the DABC accused the owners of failing to account for large amounts of cash flowing in and out of the businesses.

“The Cardinalles may have wanted to keep the business in the family, but that’s not how it works. Their continued flouting of Alcoholic Beverage Control laws cannot and will not be tolerated. Illegal activity was glorified at the ‘Bada Bing’ in the fictional world of Tony Soprano, but it has no place in modern-day New Jersey. It’s time to shut it down,” Attorney General Christopher Porrino said.

The club has until Dec. 17 to stop providing live entertainment and until Jan. 3 to sell or transfer its liquor license.