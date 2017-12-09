SantaCon 2017 kicks off, delivering holiday cheer in NYC

MIDTOWN — SantaCon is back in action, with flocks of Santas and elves embarking on a festive bar crawl throughout the city.

Despite the snow forecasted to hit the city, thousands are expected to participate.

Cheerful drinkers and Santa clones began their festivities at the Farley Post Office on Eighth Avenue at 10 a.m.

The organizers listed a set of “rules” for participants to follow, including respecting the police, city and venue and, “always tip your bartenders.”

Extra police officers will be present to ensure everyone is safe while being respectful to residents and tourists.

We have extra #NYPD Officers working today for @santacon to ensure everyone have both a good & safe time while being respectful of our neighbors. When it's time to go home use 🚕or 🚂#EastVillage #NYC pic.twitter.com/1oCgz9wVsL — NYPD 9th Precinct (@NYPD9Pct) December 9, 2017

The MTA also issued alerts for SantaCon, banning alcohol on Long Island Railroad, NJ Transit, and Metro-North trains and stations from noon on Saturday until noon Sunday. MTA police officers will be on duty to enforce the restriction.

SantaCon Alert: Alcohol banned on Metro-North trains & at stations from noon Dec. 9 – noon Dec.10. MTA police officers will be on duty to enforce this restriction. pic.twitter.com/vcqemKCSRU — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) December 7, 2017

Santacon is a charitable, non-commercial Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread joy during the holiday season. SantaCon has been widely criticized for the widespread drunkenness and sporadic violence associated with the event.

Last year, protestors tried to “cancel” SantaCon by posting fake signs, claiming the event was cancelled.

For a list of participating bars and locations, visit SantaCon’s website.

View images from last year’s SantaCon: