NY awards $6.5M for sexual assault prevention, victim help

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is investing $6.5 million in efforts to reduce sexual assault and offer help to victims.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding on Thursday. It will support a total of 55 programs around the state, including rape crisis hotlines, counseling and therapy for victims, professional training for victim advocates and prevention campaigns in schools and on college campuses.

Cuomo says the money will give a boost to vital services and help reach more New Yorkers struggling with the aftermath of a sexual assault.