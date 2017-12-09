Employees assaulted and robbed at Bronx Texas Chicken Burger: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx —Employees at a Texas Chicken Burger fast food restaurant in the Bronx were assaulted and robbed by two individuals on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the two unidentified people entered the restaurant at about 5 p.m. and engaged in a verbal dispute with a male employee, 22, that eventually turned physical. One of them jumped over the counter, repeatedly punched the employee and removed $15 worth of food and the other threw a tray at the employee, cutting his wrist.

As the individuals fled, they pushed another store employee and spat on him, police said.

The incident was captured on the restaurant's surveillance camera.

One individual is a male who appears to be 17-25 years old. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black du-rag, black coat, black sneakers and red pants.

The second is a female who appears to be 17-25 years old with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).