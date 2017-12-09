Cops assaulted by man urinating on Queens subway platform

OZONE PARK, Queens — Two officers were assaulted after they confronted a man urinating on a train platform in Queens early Saturday.

Police are asking for help in the search for 30-year-old Roger Barksdale after he fled from two officers. Two uniformed transit police officers observed Barksdale urinating on the A train platform on Rockaway Boulevard and Liberty Avenue around 12:01 a.m.

When they tried to take him into custody, Barksdale resisted and physically pushed one of the officers before running away, police said.

The second officer followed Barksdale, but fell down a flight of stairs, causing a knee injury. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).