Con Edison power outages reported throughout 5 boroughs

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Con Edison outages have been reported throughout the five boroughs of New York City Saturday.

The energy company, which provides electric and gas service in the city, is reporting over 30 outages and 814 customers out of service.

The Bronx is the most affected. There are currently 677 customers without power in the borough. Power is expected to be restored at midnight on Sunday.

In Manhattan, there are 71 without power. Service will be restored at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

In Brooklyn, 54 customers do not have service. The estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m. Sunday.

In Queens, 12 customers are out of service. Power is expected to return at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Visit Con Edison’s storm center for the latest information on outages.