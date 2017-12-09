Brooklyn dog goes missing under care of dog walker from Wag! app

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A rescue dog has gone missing in Brooklyn while under the care of a dog walker from the Wag! app on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Kane Giblin has been searching for Teddy, her four-year-old Labrador-Korean Jindo mix who was rescued from a Korean dog meat farm, for over a week. The pup was being walked through Prospect-Lefferts Gardens by a Wag! walker when she got loose.

Teddy has been spotted in the area several times, but no one has been able to catch her. Giblin stressed that Teddy should not be chased or approached if seen. “She’s in full survival mode right now, so she doesn’t see humans or even her human, she sees predators. Her time at a dog meat farm in Korea doesn’t help that fear either,” she said.

Teddy was last seen in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Giblin has hired a professional trapper to try and get her dog back.

It is unclear how Teddy escaped. The walker told Giblin the dog got loose because her leash or collar broke. She has gotten the leash back in good condition. Giblin said both the collar and leash were brand new.

Wag! is often advertised as an “Uber for dog walkers.” Users can hire on-demand dog walkers, sitters and boarders via their smartphone. The app offers live GPS tracking of walks.

Earlier this year, a dog in Long Island went missing for three weeks after running away from his Wag! dog sitter. The dog was eventually found and reunited with his family. A Wag! walker also lost a Brooklyn Chihuahua named Duckie in 2015, who was fatally struck by a car near Prospect Park.

Report Teddy sightings to 607-221-9748 or 747-333-6123.