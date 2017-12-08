Woman dragged across Bushwhick sidewalk in purse snatching: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A woman was knocked to the ground and dragged in a purse snatching in Bushwick this week, police said Friday.

The woman, 54, was walking on Granite Street, near Broadway, around 9:15 p.m. Monday when she was attacked, according to police.

A man came up to the woman from behind and grabbed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground, police said.

Once on the ground, the woman continued to hold her purse and the man dragged her across the sidewalk before eventually taking off, according to police.

Police did not say if the man managed to take the woman's bag, but video of the incident appeared to show he did.

He is described as being about 25 years old, and last seen wearing a black jacket, multicolored hoodie, blue jeans, and red and white Jordan sneakers.

