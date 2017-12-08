Tourism returns to Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN — While many mountainous towns and villages of Puerto Rico continue to recover from Hurricane Maria, tourism has returned to the major cities and ports.

Hotels and resort communities have been hard at work restoring their properties for the nearly five million travelers that visit the island every year.

“Tourism is a driver of economic development. Our island has gone through very challenging times,” says Jose Izquierdo, executive director of the Puerto Rican Tourism Company.

The organization announced a new meaningful travel campaign where visitors can volunteer in recovery efforts while on vacation through the end of the year.

For a complete list of dates and cleanup locations log onto SeePuertoRico.com