Top holiday tech gifts for 2017

Tune in to PIX11 News at 8:45 a.m. for more on holiday tech gifts.

Americans are expected to spend around $97 billion on new gadgets and gear this holiday season, and 7 out of every 10 adults in America will buy a tech gift this year. What’s hot this year? Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly is here with her top picks for all ages:

1. PlayStation VR: $399.99

This is the year to dive into virtual reality – and PlayStation VR is the most accessible, affordable, and user-friendly full VR option on the market right now. It’s a whole new, immersive gaming and entertainment adventure that transports you from the comfort of your living room into an extraordinary virtual world. The PS4 headset is still the most comfortable to wear and super simple to just plug in and play, with more than 100 games available – a ton more on their way – and a price tag under $400.

2. Norton Core Router: $279.99

This was a big year for Cyber Security snafus. The super-secure Wi-Fi router is made with loads of security and parental control features built-in to protect every device in your home. It comes with a free app that lets you view your home’s “security score” and provides protection for all your connected devices – smart TV, baby monitor, home thermostat, plus your laptops and mobile devices. It safeguards against cybercriminals looking to steal your most personal information. Since its release, an average of five network threats have been blocked daily in homes using Norton Core.

3. WD My Cloud Home: $159.99

My Cloud Home is a personal storage device that connects directly to your WiFi router. It lets you organize, manage, back up and sync content wirelessly from various devices (phones, PC, Mac) – and access all of that content from anywhere in the world with an internet connection

4. The Sandisk iXpand Base$49.99

It’s another hassle-free way to backup photos, videos, contacts – all the important stuff – from your iPhone – while it’s charging. Using your Lightning connector, you can simply plug your iPhone into the iXpand Base, set it on your nightstand or desk, and let it automatically back up while it charges – saving your content and charging your phone while you sleep.

5. HelloTech, starts at $29

Wouldn’t it be great if setting up new tech toys — either yours or others — came with a tech expert to set it all up for you? Now it can! HelloTech is an on-demand, in-home tech support service available nationwide! Arrange a time and get a tech expert sent straight to your home to sets up your device and even help coach you on to how get the most out of it. It starts at just $29, a screaming deal. They’ll even come over on Christmas Day via the ELF OFFER!

6. Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera: $199.99

This brand new camera lets customers instantly capture, print and share photos all from one device. Bluetooth enabled, the Pop prints photos from your smartphone through the camera, or lets you upload anything you take on the camera to your phone or social media. You can even edit pictures before you print with filters, stickers and text. The camera also shoots 1080 HD video and GIFs so it’s the perfect for gift for the gadget guru, the wander luster, millennials and everyone in between.

7. Parrot Mambo FPV Drone: (Originally $179.99, but currently on sale for $149.99)

The Parrot Mambo FPV is the first “almost fail-proof” little drone. Players simply press a button on the controller, and it takes off. A joystick-like control is used to zip it around. It’s also affordable. The drone itself is tiny. But don the VR headset and it takes you airborne, giving you a drones-eye view of everything it sees through its 720p HD camera.