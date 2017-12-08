Pregnant Queens mother found safe: police

NEW YORK — The pregnant Queens mother who was reported missing has been found safe Friday morning, police said.

Amarit Kaur, 34, was found wandering the street in downtown Manhattan, police said.

Kaur, who is six weeks pregnant, reported missing after she was last seen the around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving her residence in Ozone Park.

Kaur’s family knew something was off when she did not pick up her 7-year-old twins from school that day. Following investigation, her phone and car were found at a nearby bank, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.