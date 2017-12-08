Police search for man wanted for pickpocketing at least 8 people in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for a slick thief accused of bumping into his victims in Queens and snagging their personal belongings in multiple incidents over the past month.

The first incident was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. A 33-year old woman was in front of 135-41 Roosevelt Avenue, when the thief bumped into her and stole her wallet from her bag. He fled the area and later used the her bank card to make $ $488 worth of transactions.

The second incident happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. A 32-year old woman was in the area of 41 Avenue and Main Street, when the man bumped into her and stole her wallet from her bag.

A few days later, on Monday, a 36-year old woman was inside of CJ supermarket, when the same man bumped into her and stole her cellphone from her pocket before fleeing the area.

The fourth incident happened around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15. A 19-year old female was in front of 40-24 College Point Boulevard, when the man stole her wallet from her bag. He then used the victim's bank card to purchase a metro card totaling $1,122.

A couple days later on Friday, Nov. 17, the man is captured on video surveillance exiting CJ's supermarket located at 40-33 Main Street and unzipping a 58-year old victim's bag and taking her wallet.

On Saturday, the thief tugged on the bag of a 14-year-old girl and stole her wallet before fleeing.

A few hours later on the same day, a 25-year old woman was opposite 40-34 Main Street, when the man bumped into her and stole her wallet from her bag.

The most recent inicdent happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. A 23-year old woman was in front of 41-62 Main Street, when the man reached into her right jacket pocket and stole her cellphone.

The individual is a male, 50-55 years of age, dark complexion, last seen wearing a black coat, red sweater, white shirt, white sneakers, and a black hat.

There were no reported injuries in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.