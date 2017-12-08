FAO Schwarz returning to NYC with Rockefeller Center store: report

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — FAO Schwarz is returning to NYC with a store opening in Rockefeller Center in the fall of 2018, the Commercial Observer reports.

The toy giant, known for its enormous plush dolls and floor piano made famous by the 1988 film “Big” starring Tom Hanks, closed its Fifth Avenue store in 2015 after 153 years.

The old store offered a whopping 61,000 square feet of space to customers at the General Motors Building.

The new store is about three times smaller, at 19,000 square feet, sources with “intimate knowledge” told the Commercial Observer.

It will replace the NBC Experience Store between West 49th and West 50th streets at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the website reports.

The length of the stores lease is not known, but it is reportedly set to open in the fall of 2018.

PIX11 has reached out to FAO Schwarz for comment.

Thousands of shoppers bid farewell to the former store when it shuttered its doors on July 15, 2015, after being sold by its owner at the time, Toys R Us. Last year, Toys R Us sold the FAO brand to consumer-product maker ThreeSixty Group.

Fans rejoiced in October when it was announced nearly 190 FAO Schwarz shops would open inside Bon-Ton, Carson’s and other department stores run by Bon-Ton Stores Inc.