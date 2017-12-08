Exotic bird thief sought in caught-on-camera robbery in Williamsburg: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — An exotic bird thief is being sought by investigators Friday, according to police.

The unknown man was caught on surveillance footage entering a Petland store at 92 Graham Ave. Tuesday around 5 p.m., police said.

He is then seen taking paper towels, and walking to the exotic bird cage, video shows.

A blue Quaker bird was removed from the cage, and taken by the man who then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

He is described as a 25- to 35-year-old man, and was last seen wearing a gray hoody, black jacket and blue jeans.

