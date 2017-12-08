Cops search for missing pregnant Queens woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police continue their search for a pregnant woman who has been missing for over a month.

Amarit Kaur, 34, was last seen the morning of Nov. 5 leaving her residence in Ozone Park. Kaur’s family knew something was off when she did not pick up her 7-year-old twins from school that day.

Kaur’s phone and car were found at a nearby parking lot, according to police.

Kaur is described as about 5 feet 4 inches with a medium build, black eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and yellow pants.

