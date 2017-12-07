Up to 3 inches of snow could fall around NYC region Saturday in first snowstorm of season

NEW YORK — It’s snow joke, folks!

The New York region could be in for its first snowstorm of the season, just in time for the holiday shopping weekend.

Snow showers will begin early Saturday, with the heaviest and steadiest arriving late in the afternoon and evening before tapering off. Our first winter storm of the season will drop anywhere from 1 to 3 inches in some places.

The storm system is the same one that’s bringing rain and even snow to places as far away as south central Texas.

The energy from the storm will head off the Southeast coast and off our shores by Saturday. As it brings up moisture, we’ll be cold enough for snow. Timing and amounts are still preliminary and they’re early calls, so we’ll keep an eye on discussions and computer guidance.

Early indications on for a 1-2 inches around the five boroughs. Little, if any, will fall in our western and northwestern suburbs, and higher accumulations for Long Island in the 2-3 inch range or higher.

There is also the possibility of mixing out east, should the storm track keep the colder air farther west.

A second chance for flakes will come Sunday, and another chance for a larger storm will threaten us by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned.