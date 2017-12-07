The Knickerbocker Suite brings The Nutcracker to life with an NYC twist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The classic American ballet The Nutcracker comes to life but with a New York City twist. The Knickerbocker Suite uses all the music and the story that we're all familiar with, but it adds touches of the Big Apple. The rat king and soldier battle is modernized to dancing subway rats carrying Metrocards and cockroaches--instead of sugarplum fairies, we've got pigeons, plus there's a Ellis Island scene.

Performances start on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and run one hour. For more about The Knickerbocker Suite and Manhattan Youth Ballet, go to http://www.manhattanyouthballet.org/the-knickerbocker-suite.html

