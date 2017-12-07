Small businesses continue to struggle after Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Puerto still continues to recover from the damage Hurricane Maria left, small businesses still try to cope with the loss of revenue, employees, costs, and even power.

More than 5,000 businesses have been ordered to close due to infrastructure collapse, according to the financial services firm, Pine.

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo speaks to small business owners about what they have done to continue moving forward.

They take it day by day, counting dollar by dollar. From the port of San Juan to the old San Juan, small businesses are still trying to recover.

Shop worker, Sheresa Grant, has seen a decline in sales, but isn’t giving up.

Without electricity, generators are a necessity for communities.

A beachfront restaurant was shut down- the space now serves as a distribution center for a community trying to recover.