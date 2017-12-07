Six airlines to change terminals at LaGuardia Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Those traveling into and out of LaGuardia Airport should also pack a little more patience and time with them.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 9, several airlines will be relocating to new terminals in order to accommodate the ongoing redevelopment for LaGuardia Airport with better amenities, transportation, and overall customer experience.

American Airlines, American Shuttle, Delta Shuttle, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines will be relocated from their current terminals.

Travelers are advised to allow extra travel time to get to the airport.

MTA Buses will continue to make the rounds in the airport, and Terminal A will also be added to the routes.

The airport website offers updates on the project.